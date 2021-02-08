CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-native Aaron Stinnie is a Super Bowl champion, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.
Stinnie started at right guard for the Bucs, and helped protect Tom Brady, who passed for three touchdowns, and was named Super Bowl MVP.
Aaron Stinnie joins Chris Long as the only former St. Anne’s-Belfield players to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Stinnie was the first former JMU football player to earn the start in a Super Bowl since Charles Haley in Super Bowl XXX.
James Madison had three players on the Bucs’ roster, as Josh Wells also played on the line, and Earl Watford is a member of the practice squad.
JMU’s History of Super Bowl Champions
- D.J. Bryant – Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore
- Gary Clark – Super Bowl XXII and XXVI with Washington
- Rashard Davis – Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia (Charlottesville High School)
- John DeFilippo (coach) – Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia
- Charles Haley – Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV with San Francisco and Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX with Dallas
