Brrr...

Quick warm-up

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | February 8, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 7:51 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear sky and light wind has allowed a frigid start to the day. Partly sunny skies will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures will be colder than normal. A quick warm up thanks to southerly wind will warm us into the 50s Tuesday. Meanwhile, our pattern will turn colder and more unsettled for the mid and late week. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & colder, High: around 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & suny, scattered shower, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, snow, sleet, & rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

