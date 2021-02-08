CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear sky and light wind has allowed a frigid start to the day. Partly sunny skies will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures will be colder than normal. A quick warm up thanks to southerly wind will warm us into the 50s Tuesday. Meanwhile, our pattern will turn colder and more unsettled for the mid and late week. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & colder, High: around 40
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & suny, scattered shower, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Cloudy, snow, sleet, & rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
