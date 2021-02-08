CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear sky and light wind has allowed a frigid start to the day. Partly sunny skies will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures will be colder than normal. A quick warm up thanks to southerly wind will warm us into the 50s Tuesday. Meanwhile, our pattern will turn colder and more unsettled for the mid and late week. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !