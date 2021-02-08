BRHD: Focusing on vaccinating phase 1a, people 75 and older

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is trying to keep up with the demand as it works to dole out coronavirus vaccines.
The health department is still vaccinating people in phase 1a and folks who are 75 and older.
According to a newsletter sent out by BRHD last week, it will be March or April before it can expand the vaccine broadly to people who are 65 years and older, as well as those who fall under the 16-64 with high-risk health conditions category.
“Broadly really means that we can expand in larger volumes and deeper into these lists. So we’ve been primarily working off of the 75 and above list, we want to get closer to that 65-to-74 range, and obviously we want to include individuals who have underlying health conditions,” BRHD Director of Policy and Planning Ryan McKay said.
The health district also announced on Friday, February 5, that it will be scheduling second dose appointments on-site after people receive their first dose of the vaccine. McKay hopes this will alleviate some of the anxiety people have surrounding the vaccine.
“I think what that does for us is it obviously helps with the vaccine management, but more importantly it gives people a better sense of comfort knowing that they have an exact time, day, and location that they’ll come back for their second dose,” McKay said.
If you received the first dose of the shot at a Blue Ridge Health District site before Feb. 3, McKay says you should be receiving an email from the district to schedule your second appointment.
A virtual town hall from 6p.m. to 7p.m Wednesday, Feb. 10, will feature Dr. Bonds with BRHD, Dr. Luna with UVA Health, and Dr. Rev. Bates with Ebenezer Baptist Church. They will be answering vaccine questions surrounding communities of color.
