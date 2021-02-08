Blue Start Families of Central VA collecting Valentine’s Day cards for military members

ZION CROSSROADS, Va. (WVIR) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and there’s a way for you to share the love with those who may be far away from their special someone during the holiday.
Blue Star Families of Central Virginia is partnering with several Allstate locations in the area to collect hand-made Valentine’s cards to send to military members serving overseas. Cards can be dropped off at Allstate offices in Ivy, Zion Crossroads and Hollymead from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cards, as well as care packages, will go to service members that have a connection to the area. Blue Star Families of Central VA President Martha Horsfall said any cards, notes or words of encouragement are appreciated.
“I think it’s very important for our community to show their support to our deployed service members. They really are, the men and women, are giving up their regular lives. They’re missing the time with their families, their regular routines. Everything you do, brings a smile to their faces,” Horsfall said.
The card collection will continue until Wednesday, February 10. For more information, email bsfcv@bsfcv.avenue.org.
