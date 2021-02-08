Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office releases details from multi-county chase

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Maryland Man is facing multiple charges in connection with a pursuit stretching from Waynesboro and into Nelson County over the weekend.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, February 8, that 28-year-old Paul Henry Gould is charged with reckless driving by speed, felony eluding, DUI-D (driving under the influence of drugs), assault on a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of property, felony hit and run.
According to the sheriff’s office, two deputies were conducting speed enforcement in the 400 block of East Side Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, when a vehicle entered radar at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued heading south into Waynesboro, ran a red light at Delphine Street and Main Street, and eventually stopped at Mountain Road.
Deputies are said to have gotten out of their vehicles and attempted to order the driver out. However, he placed the vehicle in reverse and hit one the deputy’s vehicle and again fled.
The vehicle traveled on Mount Torrey Road, entered Nelson County, and eventually stopped in the 8000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway. It is there deputies took Gould into custody.
The sheriff’s office says the pursuit spanned about 31 miles and lasted roughly 35 minutes, with minor injuries to the deputies and Gould being reported.
“Gould’s actions placed the community, the deputies, and himself in great danger, Sheriff Donald Smith said in Monday’s press release. ”The ACSO would also like to thank the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance with this incident.”
Gould is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
