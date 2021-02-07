Wet Snow and Rain Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet snow and rain will exit the region later on this Sunday morning. Additional slushy accumulation likely as the snow falls faster than it can melt. Watch for areas of slick roads through mid morning.
Weather conditions improve this afternoon. Temperatures go well above freezing. Even a break of sun possible.
Turning colder overnight with any standing water refreezing overnight into early Monday.
More sunshine and chilly on Monday.
A weak, fast moving system may bring a passing snow/sleet/rain showers Tuesday morning.
Dry and chilly on Wednesday.
Watching the progress of another storm system for Thursday into early Friday. This one may also bring rain, ice and a little snow.
Overall there’s still no sign of arctic air through Valentine’s weekend.
Sunday: Morning wet snow and some rain. Additional light slushy accumulation. Improving this afternoon. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Clearing and colder. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Morning mixed sleet/snow/rain shower possible. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Rain, sleet and some snow mix possible. Highs near 40. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mainly dry. Highs lower 50s. Lows 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers later in the day and night. Highs 40s.
