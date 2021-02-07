Shooting in Waynesboro leads to car and foot chase, leaves one in hospital

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting in Waynesboro that left one man in the hospital led to a dramatic car and foot pursuit before the suspects were detained.
Waynesboro Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue involving a silver Dodge Charger. After locating the car in question, the driver fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit, during which multiple people jumped from the vehicle. Officers continued the chase on foot, ultimately detaining multiple people for involvement in the shooting.
The gunshot victim arrived at Augusta Health for treatment before being transported to UVA Medical Center for further care.
The identities of the suspects and the victims have not yet been revealed. The incident remains under investigation.
WAYNESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ----2/7/2021
On Sunday, February 7, 2021, officers of the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the 800 block of Grayson Ave in the city limits of Waynesboro, VA, for a report of gunshots in the area. Officers arriving in the area were advised a silver Dodge Charger was possibly involved in the shooting incident. Officers located the silver Charger. A vehicle pursuit ensued. Multiple people bailed out of the vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit officers then gave chase on foot with the fleeing suspects. Currently, multiple people are detained for their possible involvement in this incident. One adult male gunshot victim traveled to Augusta Health for treatment and was later transferred to UVA medical center.
This incident is currently under investigation.
