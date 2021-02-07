Shooting in Waynesboro leads to car and foot chase, leaves one in hospital

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, officers of the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the 800 block of Grayson Ave in the city limits of Waynesboro, VA, for a report of gunshots in the area. Officers arriving in the area were advised a silver Dodge Charger was possibly involved in the shooting incident. Officers located the silver Charger. A vehicle pursuit ensued. Multiple people bailed out of the vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit officers then gave chase on foot with the fleeing suspects. Currently, multiple people are detained for their possible involvement in this incident. One adult male gunshot victim traveled to Augusta Health for treatment and was later transferred to UVA medical center.