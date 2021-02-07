Restaurants brace for quiet Super Bowl Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Usually, Super Bowl Sunday means big business for restaurants and breweries. However, due to COVID-19, this year, managers and owners at eateries around Charlottesville are bracing for a relatively quiet game day.
Due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines, many restaurants like Belmont Pizza and Pub will not be hosting any game-related events tomorrow. Instead, the business is hoping to ramp up its to-go orders, as people choose to watch the game from home.
Even with the change and a potential dip in sales from previous years, owner David Passerell expects steady business.
“Just listening to the people that we’ve heard from already, a lot of people are staying home but we’re also getting a lot of pre-orders, so they understand what they’re going to get before they get here,” Passerell said.
Passerell mentioned the restaurant is expecting to have wings be their best-seller, a classic Super Bowl favorite. He noted that though the restaurant will be open for indoor services, those that want to watch the game there will need to abide by health and safety guidelines.
