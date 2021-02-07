Refreezing Overnight into Early Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 1 to 5 inches of wet snow that quickly accumulated early on Sunday mostly melted during the day. Watch for refreezing overnight into the start of Monday! Icy areas where standing water and slush remain.
Mostly sunny and chilly on Monday.
Watching for a quick moving system on Tuesday morning. It may bring a little sleet and rain to the region. Temperatures turn milder during the afternoon.
The Mid-Atlantic region will be on the edge of colder air to the north and milder conditions to the south mid and late week. This will cause a series of storm systems to form and move across the region. Temperatures will fluctuate creating a variety of precipitation of ice, snow and cold rain. Keep checking back for updates.
Colder and perhaps drier for Valentine’s Day.
Sunday night: Starry sky and much colder. Watch for icy areas with refreezing. Lows in the 10s to lower 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Some high clouds arrive later in the afternoon. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: A brief risk for a little sleet and a rain shower in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 30s. Lows lower 30s.
Watching for possible ice, snow and rain Thursday into Friday. Temperatures in the 40s, 30s and 20s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.