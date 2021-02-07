Church Food Distribution events resume

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In October, the Bethel Church of God in Christ made a commitment to give out food every Saturday for the next two years. After being forced to put the project on hold for over a month, volunteers are back at Buford Middle School, making sure that promise is kept.
“It’s like the fishes and loaves we’re multiplying and multiplying,” Pastor of Bethel Church of God in Christ William Ward said.
Ward and his wife Naomi Ward started the food distribution events in October. Problems with the trucking company forced the project to be sidelined for over a month.
“We want the community to know that when we said we were committed to this, that we are we are here for them,” Naomi Ward said.
Over 1,700 boxes of food were available for pickup at Buford Middle School on Feburary 6. The Ward’s say this wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Steve Malone and Chip Giessler.
“It’s a great picture of Charlottesville,” Malone said. “It shows that we’re a united community that are here together helping each other out and it shows what the church really looks like. The church is about all kinds of different people serving the community showing that compassion and love of Christ.”
There’s even volunteers from the University of Virginia, looking to help make an impact in their own backyard.
“I think it shows just how much everyone wants to help the community,” UVA Fourth Year Wesley Iobst said. “I know not even growing up in this area I love to come out and just show my support for the people here.”
Now that the project has resumed, food will be available for anyone in need every Saturday from 9 am until noon at Buford Middle School.
“I was getting a little nervous because I thought maybe people were thinking we’re just a fly by night, but we’re here for the duration,” William Ward said.
For the Ward’s they’re excited to continue serving in this fashion.
“We’re just so elated about this opportunity to continue to serve the needs of our community,” he said. “We know a lot of people were anticipating this. They were calling, they were texting, they were emailing and we just thank God for allowing us to continue this process.”
