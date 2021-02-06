12-year-old Keswick resident Caleb Byrne serves as ‘Super Bowl Kid Reporter’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will square off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
The always game is the most-watched television broadcast in the United States, and 12-year-old Keswick-native Caleb Byrne spent the past week asking the biggest stars the toughest questions.
“What is one bright thing, and the good thing you found, during that year?” Caleb asked Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady.
He asked Bucs’ tight end Rob Gronkowski, “Have you ever had a Crashletes moment in your career?”
Caleb posed the question, “Do you think you have a spirit animal nickname, and if you did, what would it be?” to Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.
After a record-breaking season, Caleb asked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “Outside the league, do you think you could break another record, and what would it be?”
Kelce exclaimed, “Man, that is a great question!”
Caleb Byrne won the opportunity to be the ‘Super Bowl Kid Reporter’ through a contest with Panini Trading Cards, and when he got the news, he thought he was getting more schoolwork.
“I was downstairs,” says Caleb, “and my mom called me up and said, ‘Hey Caleb, Mr. Courier (my math teacher) wants to assign you a virtual Zoom for the boat-thing.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to do this right now,’ and then I go and I see Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, and he goes, ‘Hey, is that Caleb?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, how do you know me?’”
Dilfer announced, “You’re the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter, my man. That’s what I’m talking about!”
Caleb leapt out of his seat at the realization, and said, “Oh my gosh.”
The 6th grader at Burley Middle School did not have an opportunity to go to the event this year, due to COVID-19 protocols, but he made an impact on Media Day, taking to Brady, Gronk, Mahomes, and Kelce virtually.
Caleb says, “I know my most famous question is definitely to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, ‘What is your spirit animal?’”
Mahomes said, “Spirit animal nickname? I would like to be, like, a wolf.”
Kelce had a different animal in mind for his QB. “I think he’s got a little frog in him, man. He’s got a little frog. He’s already got the voice of a frog.”
Mahomes added, “Travis, man. It’s got to be something funny. I think he’d be, like, a giraffe.”
Caleb was not afraid to ask the tough questions, or answer them, even when it came to his own spirit animal.
“I honestly think I’m something like, maybe a mountain lion, because I’m so agile,” says Caleb. “I’m so excited and energized. That’s probably mine.”
Caleb says he hopes to have a career in sports one day, either as a player, coach, or reporter.
And in that order.
