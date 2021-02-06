12-year-old Keswick resident Caleb Byrne serves as ‘Super Bowl Kid Reporter’

“I was downstairs,” says Caleb, “and my mom called me up and said, ‘Hey Caleb, Mr. Courier (my math teacher) wants to assign you a virtual Zoom for the boat-thing.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to do this right now,’ and then I go and I see Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, and he goes, ‘Hey, is that Caleb?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, how do you know me?’”