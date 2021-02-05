Winter Storm Watch. Another Round of Snow for Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm Watch in effect for Saturday night - Sunday AM. This weekend brings another opportunity for snow on Sunday. Most of the snow falls predawn Sunday morning, before tapering off. Locations across Central Virginia could see more mixing. At this time, snow amounts of 3″ - 6 " the fast movement of the storm and possible mixing for some, could limit the higher end amounts. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Saturday with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. A storm moving across the southeast will emerge off the Carolina coast and bring us snow during the morning hours of Sunday. This storm is expected to move quickly, so most of the accumulating snow early Sunday. Some mixing may occur across parts of Central Virginia, before tapering off. By Sunday afternoon, some clearing is possible with temperatures likely to climb in the 40s.
Next week will turn more active, with some chances for showers and by the end of the week, a blast of modified Arctic air is expected to arrive and carry into the Valentine’s weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Lows 25-30.
Saturday: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Highs mid 40s to low 50s.
Saturday night: Cloudy, snow develops late. Lows low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Early AM snow or a snow/wintry mix, then tapering off. Several inches possible. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and or snow showers. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, mix, rain late. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 20s.
Friday: Variable clouds, some snow showers possible, brisk and cold. Highs low 30s.
