Virginia House of Delegates votes to end death penalty

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is now one step closer to abolishing the death penalty.
After the State Senate voted to end capitol punishment earlier this week, a version of the bill in the House of Delegates passed, 57 to 41. Advocates say they were not expecting the margin of support to be that wide, but it was a welcome surprise.
“We were clearly thrilled, particularly by the margin of victory,” Michael Stone, the executive director of Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (VDAP) said. “That is truly more support than we had anticipated. So that was very exciting to see.”
When a similar bill was introduced in 2020, analysts said that passage of death penalty abolition would likely take several years to garner enough support. Stone says he thinks this bill is ahead of schedule because of Governor Northam’s pledged support, and because of the larger examination of the criminal justice system after the death of George Floyd, and the nationwide protests that followed.
“Clearly ending the death penalty was seen by many as an essential step in achieving some measure of racial equity in our criminal justice system,” Stone said. “So that I think made an enormous difference in terms of increasing the death penalty abolition as a key issue to be acted on sooner rather than later.”
Now, a final version of the bill will be negotiated between the two houses before being sent to Governor Northam to sign. The bill would take effect on July 1.
Virginia, which executed its first person in 1608, has executed 113 people since 1982. That ranks behind only Texas, who has executed 570. It would become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.
