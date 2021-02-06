‘Stacked’ UVA men’s lax ready to faceoff in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s Spring Time in Central Virginia, at least on the sports calendar.
The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will play its first game of the season this weekend, as the 5th-ranked Cavaliers host Towson.
UVA is the last team to win a national championship in lacrosse, as the season was cut short last year.
So much like the men’s basketball team, Virginia enters the season as the reigning champ for the second year in a row.
Dox Aitken and Jared Conners will be back for a fifth year, as they are using the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
The Wahoos did not hit the transfer portal to add new players during the offseason, like many teams did, because they didn’t need to.
Senior attackman Matt Moore says, “It shows how our head coach is really confident in our play, and our style, and he’s just confident in how we play. I think the biggest mantra this year, is ‘All we got, all we need.’”
“On paper, we look stacked,” says head coach Lars Tiffany. “On offense, especially, and having Jared back on defense, and some guys, it looks really good, but lots of question marks, and excited to be able to answer some of those.”
Virginia and Towson face off on Saturday at four o’clock at Klöckner Stadium.
