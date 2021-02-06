Shellenberger tallies 7 points in collegiate debut; No. 5 UVA men’s lax crushes Towson 20-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Connor Shellenberger scored four goals and dished out three assists in his collegiate debut, and the #5 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Towson 20-11 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
The redshirt freshman earn the start at attack for the ‘Hoos, and scored the first goal of the game.
Sophomore Payton Cormier tallied a game-high six goals for Virginia, while grad transfer Charlie Bertrand had four goals and two assists in his debut.
Virginia (1-0) is scheduled to be back in action on February 20th at Loyola.
