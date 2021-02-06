Quick Hitting Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire NBC29 viewing area from late tonight through Sunday morning for a wet snowfall. Tracking the progress of a developing storm system to our southwest. It will overspread the region after midnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. The precipitation may begin as a little rain, then quickly go over to snow as temperatures drop near freezing. A general 2 to 4 inches of wet snow expected. Many areas will likely end up being on the lower end of the projected amounts. There may also be be a narrow band of heavier snow south and east of Charlottesville. This could put down a localized area of 5 or 6 inches of snow. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge have the best chance at 5 or 6 inches total.
The snow may end as some rain and drizzle mid morning. By noon the bulk of the precipitation is gone. Some breaks of sun during the afternoon. Snow will begin to melt and travel conditions will improve. High temperatures will be well above freezing Sunday afternoon and early evening.
Watch for refreezing overnight Sunday into early Monday as temperatures drop below freezing.
Dry and chilly on Monday.
A quick moving, weak system around on Tuesday with some snow/sleet/rain showers.
Chilly and dry again for Wednesday.
Watching for a couple more storm systems later in the week. Along with a colder air mass. Will need to monitor for possible new wintry weather Thursday into perhaps the start of next weekend.
Saturday night: Dry this evening. Rain quickly changes to wet snow late night into the predawn hours. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Early wet snow. Slushy conditions through the morning. About 2 to 4 inches for most areas. Locally higher amounts for the Blue Ridge Mountains and possibly south and east of Charlottesville where a narrow band of heavier snow may set up. For most places, the lower end of the totals look more likely at this time. Improving conditions during the afternoon. Melting snow with some breaks of sun. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Dry with some refreezing. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 40. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: A chance for some brief sleet/snow to rain shower. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Watching for more snow, ice and rain. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.