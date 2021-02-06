Quick Hitting Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire NBC29 viewing area from late tonight through Sunday morning for a wet snowfall. Tracking the progress of a developing storm system to our southwest. It will overspread the region after midnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. The precipitation may begin as a little rain, then quickly go over to snow as temperatures drop near freezing. A general 2 to 4 inches of wet snow expected. Many areas will likely end up being on the lower end of the projected amounts. There may also be be a narrow band of heavier snow south and east of Charlottesville. This could put down a localized area of 5 or 6 inches of snow. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge have the best chance at 5 or 6 inches total.