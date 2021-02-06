No. 14 UVA tops Pitt 73-66 behind 23 points from Sam Hauser

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers forward Sam Hauser (10) throws the ball up during a game on Saturday, Feb. 6 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Source: ACC)
By Mike Shiers | February 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 6:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser scored a game-high 23 points, while making 8-of-9 shots from the field, and the #14 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Pitt 73-66 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers improve to 8-0 on their homecourt with the win.

UVA led 30-27 at halftime, but used a 12-0 run early in the 2nd half to take command of the game.

The ‘Hoos made 12-of-24 shots from three-point range, including three from both Hauser and Jay Huff.

Tomas Woldetensae hit four 3-pointers, and scored 14 points off the bench.

Huff had 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Kihei Clark had 11 points and 8 assists.

Virginia (13-3, 9-1 ACC) will be back in action at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

