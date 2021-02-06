‘Face to Face’ outdoor portrait gallery opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday marked the first day you could see this year’s edition of an annual portrait gallery in Charlottesville.
While following COVID-19 protocols, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative opened up its ‘Face to Face: Portraits of our Vibrant City’ program outdoors.
The art is displayed through the windows and seen at any time for the rest of February.
The Bridge also has portraits from past displays on its website (linked here).
