Virginia Sens. Kaine, Warner discuss COVID relief at virtual town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner walked through where the COVID-19 relief package is, what they want in it, and when help could be on the way during a nearly 30-minute virtual town hall on Facebook Live.
“We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to do something fast” Kaine said. “The need is big, the need is urgent, Congress has got to be up to the moment.”
Congress is working through the budget reconciliation process now. It allows the budget policies to pass with a simple majority instead of 60 votes, but it also means amendments can be filed and can be passed with just 51 votes.
“We have a betting pool going in my office, how many amendments will actually get called up for a vote? I have guessed 104” Kaine said.
“For those at home wanting to keep score, it would take about 10 to 15 minutes on each vote, you could do the math,” Warner said.
There will be 50 hours of debate, plus potentially over 100 amendments, but Kaine knows time is of the essence.
“We need to have it done before March 14 when some of the benefits in the December bill that Mark worked very hard to negotiate start to expire” Kaine said.
Democrats don’t need any Republicans to pass the bill, but the two Virginia senators were asked to bring some Republicans on board. Warner hopes there are areas for compromise.
“Consequently, we didn’t get state and local government assistance in that last initiative. I do want to make sure we get state and local government assistance,” Warner said. “This area, state and local government, which the Republican senators who met with President Biden didn’t put a proposal forward on state and local government, many of them have privately told me they could support state and local government appropriately tailored. So we’re having those conversations.”
He also discussed the importance of including broadband deployment, which he said is “absolutely COVID-related.”
“I think we’ve all learned without that access to high-speed, reliable broadband at an affordable price. You can’t study at home, you can’t work at home, you can’t take advantage of telehealth” Warner said.
Also in the Biden plan: $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution.
“I think this is probably the most important part of the COVID bill” Kaine said.
As for the $1,600 stimulus checks, it will be mostly determined by 2019 tax returns.
“If you’ve lost your job there are ways you can kind of validate your new income numbers, but this has been a bit of a cumbersome process” Warner said.
