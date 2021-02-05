Va. Film Festival receives $20K grant from National Endowment for the Arts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) will receive a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the 2021 Virginia Film Festival.
VAFF is among 1,073 arts projects across America that were selected in the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects funding category.
VAFF Director Jody Kielbasa says these funds will be used to help bring in more guest artist and speakers, and further expand the size and scope of the festival.
“They support some of the very best organizations, artistic organizations, in our country that are doing some of the very best works. So for those reasons alone, we’re very proud to receive this,” Kielbasa said.
The festival is one of the largest in the mid-Atlantic, averaging about 30,000 in attendance a year and bringing in about 150 artists. This year will be the 34th year of the festival
You can visit virginiafilmfestival.org to learn more about the Virginia Film Festival.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.