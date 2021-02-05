Some in Augusta County want kids back in school at least four days a week

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A school board member in Augusta County says it’s time to start talking about getting kids back in school four days a week. He was not the only one who advocated for that Thursday night during a school board meeting in Verona.
In Augusta County, students have been inside the schools since the school year started. School Board Member Nick Collins says it’s time for the county to be leaders again.
“My son is a junior at Riverheads High School. He has always loved school and been an ‘A’-’B’ student his entire life. He now hates school and brought home his first ‘D’ last semester,” said Page Hearn.
She addressed the school board with about 20 letters from other parents in hand. Hearn says they want their children back in school four to five days a week. She spoke just after a Wilson High School freshman asked for the same.
The subject came up again later in the meeting. “I got something on my mind and I think we need to start talking about it,” said Collins.
He started by reading a previous statement he’d made thanking administrators, teachers and staff for helping students succeed despite many obstacles. “I’m starting to believe that many of our students are not succeeding. And we seem to hear that on a daily basis from different parents,” stated Collins.
He says somehow, someway, they need to get kids back in schools four days a week. “Now, I don’t know when that can happen or if it can happen, but I think we should start talking about it,” said Collins.
He adds he’s not willing to wait until next fall to talk about it.
