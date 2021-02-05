ReadyKids offering free virtual support group for teenagers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has made some teenagers feel isolated and lonely. That’s why ReadyKids is stepping up to help those who may be feeling alone during this time.
From February 26 to April 23, ReadyKids will host the Social Connection & Self: A Virtual Psychoeducational Teen Support Group. The virtual support group will take place on Fridays from 4p.m. to 5p.m. to help teens connect and cope during the pandemic. The program will not be meeting on April 9.
The group is free and open to female-identifying teens between the ages of 15 to 17. The sessions will be led by teen counselors, Dee Keller and Ashante Mozi.
“This group is in hopes of connecting someone outside of their normal scope of friends,” Keller said. “This is an opportunity to meet some new faces and new friends in a safe way.”
Mozi says she launched the program because she saw a vast need for connection among teens.
“The biggest thing about school being online was that they were missing their friends and having people to talk to and just talk about life struggles, and online struggles,” Mozi said.
If you’re a teen interested in this group, Keller encourages you to sign up and give it a try.
“I would say if you’re feeling like wow I would really love to connect to some new people, to lean into that and just reach out and see what it’s like because I think everybody who’s coming into the group will feel the same way,” Keller said.
If you’re interested in signing up for the virtual support group, you can email Dee Keller dkeller@readykidscville.org.
