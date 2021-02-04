Rain Showers Tonight. Snow/Mix For Some. Clearing, Breezy Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers on the way tonight into early Friday morning. Higher elevations may see more of a little snow/sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 10 AM Friday. The rest of the region will see mainly rain showers during the pre-dawn hours, with some snow/mix showers possible in the Valley. Overall rain amounts look to average less than a quarter inch. Skies will start to clear after day break and it will turn breezy Friday. More changes to the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, but the models are now back to showing a storm again for Super Bowl Sunday to bring some snow or a mix to the region. Stay tuned.