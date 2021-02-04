Rain Showers Tonight. Snow/Mix For Some. Clearing, Breezy Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers on the way tonight into early Friday morning. Higher elevations may see more of a little snow/sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 10 AM Friday. The rest of the region will see mainly rain showers during the pre-dawn hours, with some snow/mix showers possible in the Valley. Overall rain amounts look to average less than a quarter inch. Skies will start to clear after day break and it will turn breezy Friday. More changes to the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, but the models are now back to showing a storm again for Super Bowl Sunday to bring some snow or a mix to the region. Stay tuned.
An outbreak of Arctic air looks to be delayed until late next week or Valentine’s weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy, showers developing. Mainly rain showers. Mountains and Valley may see snow showers or mix, along with some rain. Lows low to mid 30s.
Friday: Early shower. Clearing skies, breezy. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.
Sunday: Chance for AM snow or a snow/wintry mix, tapering by afternoon. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and or snow showers. Highs mid 40s. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, mix, rain late. Highs upper 30s to around 40.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.