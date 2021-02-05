Medical experts at UVA not expecting COVID-19 surge as students return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Physicians with the University of Virginia Health System say they are not expecting a spike in cases as students of all ages return to the classroom.
UVA Health Director of Hospital Epidemiology Doctor Costi Sifri says national research suggests returning students to a K-12 classroom setting with proper health and safety measures - such as mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature checks - does not pose a significant risk, especially as teachers get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Dr. Sifri says both Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools have followed guidance from health officials.
Expanded testing efforts and guidelines at the university level are also said to greatly decrease transmission of the virus as students return to UVA Grounds, and that transmission from the university into the community is not likely.
“In the fall semester we saw that there was, as cases occurred on [UVA Grounds], that there wasn’t evidence of transmission into the community. Those are going to be things that we watch very closely this spring semester,” Sifri said.
Doctors also noted that mitigation strategies used in the classroom, like mask-mandates, will likely be enough to protect against variants of the coronavirus.
