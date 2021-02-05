Looking good !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has cleared clouds today. Light wind and clear skies tonight means temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunshine returns early Saturday, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day. An area of low pressure will bring snow and sleet to the area late Saturday night into early Sunday. 1″-4″ of accumulations are possible. Sunshine returns early next week with colder temperatures as well. Catch Eric tonight with updates. Have a great and safe Weekend !