Looking good !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has cleared clouds today. Light wind and clear skies tonight means temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunshine returns early Saturday, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day. An area of low pressure will bring snow and sleet to the area late Saturday night into early Sunday. 1″-4″ of accumulations are possible. Sunshine returns early next week with colder temperatures as well. Catch Eric tonight with updates. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Early sunshine, increasing clouds, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Early snow & sleet, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Rain &snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
