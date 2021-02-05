Northam Briefing: in-person learning options must be implemented by March 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is providing an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
Northam started by saying January was a hard month for COVID cases, with record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. But, those numbers are trending down. Northam says this is not a time to let down our guard.
He says the virus is mutating, the variant from the UK is here with 4 cases identified so far, and LabCorp has IDed the South African variant of COVID-19 in Virginia. Scientists say these variations are more contagious than before. Northam says these cases make it imperative that we get people vaccinated.
Northam says 86% of first does of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, making Virginia 12th nationally. Gov. Northam says 750 new call center workers will start training to help with getting more Virginians registered to get vaccinated. Northam says Virginia is working with other pharmacy chains to help increase vaccines locations, currently the only pharmacy chain participating is CVS.
Governor turned to the topic of getting kids back to school. Recent data suggests that schools don’t have the kind of rapid spread of COVID-19 seen in other congregate settings. Gov. Northam says, “that tells us it is time to find a path forward for in-person learning.”
Northam says our children have been champions. They have endured a lot of change and uncertainty as have families, teachers, and school staff. Northam says we know that COVID-19 has taken a toll on our children and our families.
Doctors are seeing increases in behavioral problems, mental health issues, and increases in substance abuse among young patients. They’re writing more prescriptions for antidepressants and stimulants. Northam said, “That is just not a good direction for us to keep going.” Northam said they are also seeing a decline in academic performance.
Northam said children learn better in classrooms and that’s where they need to be. Last month guidance was issued to schools on how to plan a safe return to in-person learning. Northam said in-person learning options in accordance with the guidance must begin by March 15.
Northam says it is possible to safely have students back in schools. In-person won’t look the same in every school division, but he says Virginia needs to start.
Gov. Northam says vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks
