GCPS launches outdoor skills program for Adapted Physical Education students

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) is adding an outdoor skills program to its Adapted Physical Education program.
The division also received a $2,000 grant from Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation.
The GCPS Adapted P.E. program says it will use this grant money to obtain equipment necessary to make archery, fishing, and orienteering accessible to special-needs students in the division, as well as curriculum for grades K-12.
“It shows them they can confidently do some things that they see their peers doing. We’ve done golf, we done tennis, this is just another arm of that,” says Sharon Gregory, adapted physical education teacher with GCPS, said.
The Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation provides curriculum and equipment grants to schools, as well as providing avenues for teacher training and workshops for expanding youth outdoor education and furthering wildlife conservation efforts.
Plans are to initially offer this program to the adapted physical education students at William Monroe High School.
