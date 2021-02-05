DoorDash partners with VRLTA for restaurant grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Door Dash is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA) to distribute grants to restaurants around the commonwealth.
DoorDash has pledged $450,000 for these grants, each one will be for $3,500. Restaurants can use the money in any way.
VRLTA President Eric Terry says that this grant is aimed at supporting smaller restaurants and businesses.
“There’s certain criteria included,” Terry said. “They have to be less than $3 million in revenue, 50 employees or so. And so it does focus more on smaller restaurants and businesses.”
In addition, a minimum of 20% of the grants will go to minority and/or women-owned businesses.
Applications will be open through the end of February.
