Clearing, breezy and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain and snow showers have moved out. As high pressure builds in, skies will clear and southwest breezes will increase. Light wind and clear skies tonight will allow cold temperatures to settle in. Meanwhile, we are tracking another area of low pressure. Clouds will increase later Saturday. Light snow and sleet will move in late Saturday night into Sunday. Light accumulations can be expected for early Sunday. Clearing skies and chilly temperatures will move in early next week. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Early snow, sleet, & freezing rain (1″-4″), High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
