Clearing, breezy and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain and snow showers have moved out. As high pressure builds in, skies will clear and southwest breezes will increase. Light wind and clear skies tonight will allow cold temperatures to settle in. Meanwhile, we are tracking another area of low pressure. Clouds will increase later Saturday. Light snow and sleet will move in late Saturday night into Sunday. Light accumulations can be expected for early Sunday. Clearing skies and chilly temperatures will move in early next week. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !