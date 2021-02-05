Charlottesville offering links to free tax prep services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue is partnering with the IRS and Free File Alliance member companies to offer free federal and state income tax online filing services to qualified city taxpayers.
The online tax prep providers include TurboTax, OnLine Taxes (OLT), and TaxACT.
“The free file program has been around for quite a while. It’s something that the IRS started a number of years ago, you know, really to try to encourage people to file online and to provide these these resources for free as a way to do it,” Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Divers said.
Links to the free tax online filing services, including taxpayer income and other eligibility requirements, and can be found at www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE
