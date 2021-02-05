Charlottesville nonprofit giving back to heroes in UVA’s COVID unit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is shining a light on heroes in Virginia every Friday,, and now the organization is recognizing frontline workers at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
“It’s been particularly emotionally challenging, physically challenging, but again rewarding,” registered nurse Ashley Harlow at UVA Medical Center said.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many frontline workers, including Harlow. She’s been working with patients in the coronavirus unit since March.
“Personally, my grandmother recently passed away in our COVID unit as well,” Harlow said. “That was really emotionally challenging as an RN, knowing what that can look like and knowing every step she had to go through.”
To thank Harlow and her colleagues for their hard work, l.e.g.a.c.i. eats delivered homemade meals to the doctors and nurses working in UVA’s COVID unit.
“Anybody that calls us from a health facility, we try to get our foot in. Taking care of the night shift is a no-brainer for us. We’re a constant rooter of the underdog,” co-founder Steve Easton said.
The nonprofit plans to deliver meals every Friday to those going above and beyond in the community through the FAB (far above and beyond) Initiative. So far through FAB, l.e.g.a.c.i. eats has delivered food to police departments in Charlottesville and Waynesboro, as well as Albemarle, Greene, and Nelson counties.
If you have a hero you would like to have recognized through l.e.g.ac.i. eats, you can send them an email at legacieats@gmail.com.
