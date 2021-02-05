Blue Ridge Health District announces new appointment policy for COVID-19 vaccine doses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) has announced a new vaccination appointment policy.
Now when you get your first COVID-19 vaccination at BRHD, you will immediately schedule the appointment for your second dose. The new policy went into effect Wednesday, February 3.
The health district says it has both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with enough doses for everyone to receive a second dose of the same brand as their first.
Anyone who got their first dose prior to Wednesday will get an email from the health district about their second dose appointment.
BRHD says it will be sending out a newsletter on Friday, February 5, with additional vaccine distribution updates.
For more, see the Facebook post below, or visit the Blue Ridge Health District’s Facebook page.
