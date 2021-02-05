Albemarle County School Board to vote on move to Stage 4 next week

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Haas is asking the school board to approve a move to Stage 4 of in-person learning.
Stage 4 would have all students eligible to choose from in-person or virtual learning. The county says about 7,600 students could return to classrooms. Students in grades PreK-3 would have four days of in-person learning, while students in grades 4-12 would have two days. Other key elements of Stage 4 can be found on the ACPS website.
The school board will vote on the Stage 4 plan on Thursday, February 11 - its next meeting.
“I know I speak for all of our students and families when I offer our deepest gratitude to all of our school division’s educators and support staff” Haas said in a statement released by ACPS. “They have carried the day through their grit and creativity to meet the learning and well-being needs of our children through mostly virtual and some hybrid instruction. I thank this world-class team for what they have contributed during the most challenging school year we have faced in our careers. You have held our community together through your valiant efforts.”
If the board does decide to move ahead to Stage 4, there will be opportunities for parents to learn more.
“Schools will set up town halls for parents to hear what Stage 4 will look like and what it looks like in their school, and transportation, and all those different pieces that come with starting a school year for them,” said Deputy Superintendent Debbie Collins.
The recommendation, as presented to the school board, is viewable here. It includes the school district’s evaluation of key steps to guide reopening decisions, including the self-assessment of implementation of mitigation strategies and determining the level of community transmission.
