Albemarle County School Board to vote on move to Stage 4 next week

“I know I speak for all of our students and families when I offer our deepest gratitude to all of our school division’s educators and support staff” Haas said in a statement released by ACPS. “They have carried the day through their grit and creativity to meet the learning and well-being needs of our children through mostly virtual and some hybrid instruction. I thank this world-class team for what they have contributed during the most challenging school year we have faced in our careers. You have held our community together through your valiant efforts.”