What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will remain over the region for the first half of the day. Clouds will begin to move in later this afternoon. We are tracking a Clipper that is heading east. While most of us will see showers, the Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations may see a period of sleet and freezing rain. This is a fast moving system, and skies should clear by late morning. Temperatures will remain above normal. A nice Weekend is expected, with our next chance for rain, next Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 30s
Friday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray sprinkle, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low; low 20s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.