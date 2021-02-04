What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will remain over the region for the first half of the day. Clouds will begin to move in later this afternoon. We are tracking a Clipper that is heading east. While most of us will see showers, the Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations may see a period of sleet and freezing rain. This is a fast moving system, and skies should clear by late morning. Temperatures will remain above normal. A nice Weekend is expected, with our next chance for rain, next Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !