UVA President Jim Ryan addresses the digital divide among students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan addressed a glaring issue for any student trying to learn online. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Ryan talked with telecommunications leaders to get a handle on making virtual classes available to everyone.
COVID-19 has presented challenges for everyone, but many students are watching their learning process deteriorate and grades drop all because they do not have proper access to internet.
“When we sent students home last spring and moved all classes online, it became quickly apparent to us that some students were going to be disadvantaged by that and struggle more than others, in part because of lack of access to broadband internet, or internet at all,” Ryan said.
Ryan says UVA scrambled to make more resources available, but some students still struggled with online access.
In a discussion hosted by the Miller Center, Ryan and some leaders in the telecommunications industry, including FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, discussed what can be done to steer the course.
“What I’d like to see is that we update programs to meet this moment so schools not only get connectivity that comes to their class, but they can do things like loan wireless hot spots out of the school library,” Rosenworcel said.
Rosenworcel says bringing more equity to classrooms and homes will be key to solving the issue. “Doing something that small is the difference between keeping up in class and falling behind,” she said.
To watch other UVA Miller Center events coming up, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.