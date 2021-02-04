Terry McAuliffe and Kirk Cox debut plans on education and combating learning loss

After seeing the disparities brought about by distance learning, McAuliffe’s plan also includes increasing access to broadband and funding for STEM-H (Science, technology, engineering, math and healthcare) education. McAuliffe plans to integrate computer science and engineering into state curriculum earlier, fund workshops, and develop new internships for high school students with the ultimate goal of becoming the number one state in the country for STEM-H education. He says the push will not only help prepare students for future jobs in high demand fields, but help the commonwealth’s economy, too, by attracting new companies looking to take advantage of a highly-trained workforce.