Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is slowly drifting east. Clouds will gradually filter in later today into tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold as this morning. Higher elevations may start with a little sleet and freezing rain Friday morning. The rest of the region will have early showers, then clearing, breezy and pleasant temperatures. The weekend is looking nice. Our rain chances will increase Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & not as cold, Low: mid 30s
Friday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mis 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, high: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.