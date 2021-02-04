Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is slowly drifting east. Clouds will gradually filter in later today into tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold as this morning. Higher elevations may start with a little sleet and freezing rain Friday morning. The rest of the region will have early showers, then clearing, breezy and pleasant temperatures. The weekend is looking nice. Our rain chances will increase Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !