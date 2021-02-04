Senator Mark Warner shares expectations for COVID-19 relief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is sharing some of his expectations for the next COVID-19 relief package, saying he’s pushing to meet a bipartisan agreement going forward.
The current package plan is separated into two major parts: increased vaccine production and distribution, and stimulus money.
Sen. Warner says the economy needs additional stimulus money to be distributed in order to recover, mentioning that relief checks need to be tailored for those who hit hardest by the pandemic.
”I am very much in favor of tailoring the relief checks to those who are lower income or those who have lost their jobs. People who are making $250-$300,000 a year, that have suffered no economic harm, I don’t think should be getting checks,” the senator said in an media briefing Thursday, February 4.
Warner also mentioned he would propose reallocating about $50 billion to be used for a national broadband deployment plan, something he said will likely garner bipartisan support.
