Richmond mixologist teaching virtual cocktail classes for people who need extra income

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite that promising news for the job market, the restaurant industry continues to struggle and some aspiring bartenders and servers are wondering whether the risk to work is worth the reward.
So, Richmond mixologist Mike Love is stepping in to help.
Love is a mixologist who formerly owned the Professional Bartending Academy, teaching over 2,000 bartenders in the area, but like many, he had to change direction because of the pandemic.
“Like many other small businesses, I was forced to close my doors on March 17,” said Founder of Bar Chef Cocktail Kits, Mike Love.
After that, Love says he had to figure out a way to continue to maintain interaction with potential students and the idea of Bar Chef Cocktail Kits poured into his head.
“It’s like how do we know how to cook a full meal but don’t know how to make a proper cocktail?” said Love.
The kits are filled with everything you need to make the perfect cocktails at home, minus the liquor.
“Its’s six cocktails in portions of two or four, ranging from classics like old fashions, margaritas, daiquiris,” said Love.
The kits also include a live Zoom session with Love teaching the art of mixing specialty cocktails.
“It’s a kit completely geared to the at-home consumers so they can actually learn some tricks of the trade,” said Love.
So, how can bartenders who are out of work right now make money from this at home?
“The bartenders will get a set free in terms of hosting a virtual happy hour and the guest can tip the bartender,” said Love.
So whether you’re a rookie bartender or a veteran, Love believes you should stir the glass of life and learn something new.
“It’s a new concept that some have adapted to,” said Love. ”My overall goal is to provide bartenders an opportunity - whether we’re still in a pandemic in a year or we’re out of it - I want to make a way for people to make full-time income or supplemental income.”
For more information on how to purchase a kit, click here.
