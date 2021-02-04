Next in line: Covenant’s Jonas Sanker excited to join ranks of talented DB’s at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Covenant football star Jonas Sanker officially signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Virginia on the first day of the early signing period in December, but he was unable to hold a signing ceremony.
On the traditional Signing Day on Wednesday, Sanker was honored with a ceremony at the school.
The Eagles standout listed proximity to home, and the Cavaliers’ coaching staff, as big factors in his decision.
Sanker will play defensive back for the Wahoos, and says he’s excited to join a program which has produced NFL-caliber DB’s.
“I’ve looked at those guys a little bit,” says Sanker. “Guys like Bryce Hall, Juan Thornhill, Tim Harris, guys like that, leaving a legacy. I think that helps my case a little bit, just saying UVA produces guys at this position. Hopefully I can be one of those next guys, having a great career at UVA, and going on and playing in the NFL.”
Sanker has grown from an impact 8th grader on the varsity squad, to a 6-foot-2, 210-pound Division I signee.
Covenant posted a record of 28-3 over the last three seasons, with back-to-back state championships, and a 20-game win streak.
“I would say it was a good run,” says Sanker. “I feel like a lot of us guys came together, and turned around the program. Bring it up. Covenant wasn’t normally looked at as a team that wins a lot. It was good to put this team on the map, and set up a future for kids coming up, like my little siblings. Hopefully they can keep that legacy going.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.