Murphy & Hauser combine for 36; No. 14 UVA wins 64-57 at NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trey Murphy III and Sam Hauser combined for 36 points, and the No. 14 Virginia men’s basketball won 64-57 at NC State on Wednesday night.
Murphy and Hauser each scored 18 points, and they both went 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
UVA led by as many as nine points midway through the 2nd half, but they went eight minutes without a field goal, and the Wolfpack went up 46-45 with less than 6:30 remaining.
The Wahoos responded with a 12-2 run down the stretch, and they were able to hold on for their 8th conference win of the season.
UVA made 20-of-22 free throws in the game, but they had zero points off the bench, as the starters were the only players to score for the ‘Hoos.
Jay Huff had 12 points and six rebounds, while Kihei Clark added eight points and six assists.
Virginia (12-3, 8-1 ACC) will be back in action at home against Pitt on Saturday at 4pm.
The Cavaliers were originally supposed to play Louisville at that time, but the Panthers were substituted for the Cardinals, due to COVID-19 issues in the Louisville program.
