Man accuses police of assault, asks CPD to release body camera footage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Black man says he was assaulted, harassed, and profiled by officers with the Charlottesville Police Department back in January.
LaQuinn Gilmore is now asking for the body camera footage to be released.
“They illegally abducted me, they held me against my will, they transported me from here to there against my will. I know my rights,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore says he had pulled his car over on Monticello Avenue on January 11 because he was feeling sick. That’s when Gilmore says an officer stopped and asked him if he was OK.
Gilmore says the officer then asked to see his identification.
“You go from being concerned and now you want my ID,” Gilmore said. “He clutched his gun and everything, and that’s when I got scared.”
Gilmore says he immediately began recording the events unfolding between him and the police officer on Facebook Live. Gilmore says more CPD cars began pulling up to the scene.
Before he knew it, Gilmore says he was on the ground: “They get me down, doing all kinds of maneuvers on me or whatever, dropping elbows on my head,” he claimed.
Gilmore says he wants the Charlottesville Police Department to release the body camera footage from that night.
“I want them to release it and I want them to admit what they did. If you’re going to apologize to me go on the record and apologize,” Gilmore said.
According to emergency room documentation Gilmore sent to NBC29 from January 12, he suffered a closed-head injury with a concussion, contusion on his lower leg, and acute bilateral thoracic back pain.
Gilmore and his lawyer have filed an internal affairs complaint with CPD, but have not heard back.
“This case remains under investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit, therefore, we have no additional comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the department said. “We will update you when our internal investigation has concluded.”
