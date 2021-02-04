Jefferson School opens exhibit featuring artists from Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new exhibit called ‘Charlottesville collects African American Art of the 20th and 21st Century’ just opened at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
The exhibit seeks to answer the following: what have African-American artists been thinking about, and how are they approaching their work over the last several decades?
“Every one of these works, whether you understand them or not, causes you to really stand before them and ask yourself, ‘what am I looking at?’” Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas said.
Douglas curated the exhibit featuring 13 artists from Charlottesville and across the country.
“This show has photography, it’s got abstraction, it’s got realist work. And so that kind of media allows you to really consider the full range of visual production of black artists,” she said.
Robert Reed, a Black artist from Charlottesville who taught at Yale University and had works featured at the Whitney Musuem of American Art in New York City, painted a piece that is included in the exhibit. Although accomplished during his lifetime, he is just now receiving critical acclaim.
“As you’re looking at all these works there is a story behind each one. There is a way in which we consider the artist, but also have to consider the context through which the work was made,” Douglas said.
To consider that context, Douglas says you have to consider that Black artists and Americans more broadly began to exist in a more racialized space after the Civil Rights movement.
“1971 is important because it is right in the middle of the Black arts movement. It is right in the middle of artists articulating what it is that they understand to be their role and place in the larger American conversation,” she said.
Douglas curated the pieces from the latter part of the 20th century and this first part of the 21st century as a way to demonstrate what she calls a dramatic shift in America.
“In what are the cultural codes that allow us to understand these works of art and why they’re important,” she said.
To see the exhibit in person you’ll need to reserve a ticket online.
Douglass will also give a virtual gallery talk on February 13 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.