Colder Night. Pleasant Thursday. Showers Start Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder tonight into Thursday morning with lows ranging from the upper 10s to low 20s. After a cold start, temperatures by afternoon rebound to pleasant levels in the upper 40s to low 50s, under mostly sunny skies.
Turning cloudy Thursday night, ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring primarily rain showers across the region Friday morning. It could start as a little snow or wintry mix, especially for the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Valley, before change to rain. Overall rain amounts look to average under a quarter inch. By Friday afternoon, some clearing is expected, behind the front.
Moving into the weekend, seasonable temperatures in the 40s Saturday and Sunday is trending dry for now. Forecast models have backed off on a storm for Sunday. Things could change, but now trending drier. We will continue to monitor. A dry start to early next week, with seasonable temperatures. An outbreak of Arctic air looks to be delayed until late next week or Valentine’s weekend.
Tonight: Clear and much colder. Less wind. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: AM rain showers. Could start as a little snow or wintry mix for some locations. Some PM clearing. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Variable clouds, trending dry for now. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and or snow showers. Highs mid 40s. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, Chance of rain and or snow showers. Highs low 40s.
