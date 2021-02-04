Charlottesville CVS added to list of COVID-19 vaccination locations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Folks will soon be able to get a coronavirus vaccine shot at CVS in Charlottesville.
The drugstore chain announced Thursday, February 4, that eight additional locations in Virginia will offer the vaccine to people in phase 1a and 1b.
“For the initial rollout, CVS Health plans to administer up to 26,000 total doses across Virginia, which will be sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program,” CVS Corporate Communications, Senior Manager Amy Thibault said in a recent news release.
CVS will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, subject to product availability. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are only available at select participating CVS Pharmacy locations and appointments are required.
You can sign up for an appointment at one of the 36 stores on the CVS website starting February 9.
The CVS locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at this time are located in Abingdon, Alexandria, Arlington, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Chatham, Chesapeake, Danville, Dublin, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Stafford, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warrenton, Williamsburg, Winchester and Woodstock.
Locations will start administering vaccination shots February 11.
