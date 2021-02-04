Charlottesville city councilor clears up concerns over contract and hiring process of new city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new city manager, Chip Boyles, officially takes the reins in less than two weeks, but now a community activist is raising concerns about his hiring process and contract.
Tanesha Hudson says Chip Boyles’ new contract outwardly violates a state code. This statute requires anyone appointed to the city manager position to be under an indefinite term unless it is a temporary position for no more than a year.
“The code says you can’t have a contract for years and he’s in a two-year contract right of being the full city manager, without following the process that’s written in the code,” Hudson said.
City Councilor Lloyd Snook has practiced law for over 40 years. He says the contract does not violate the statute. The confusion lies in the fact that Boyles is on a two-year ‘Notice Period’ which has to do with severance.
“This contract says this for an indefinite term,” Snook said. “It also however says, if you end up leaving during certain periods of time you get severance pay.”
Snook says severance is not implicated by the state statute. “You can always have a severance package, and that’s all we’ve done,” he said.
Snook says it is also considerably less of a severance package compared to prior city contracts.
“We know what the law is,” he said. “I have talked to a lot of lawyers, some in City Hall right now, some not, who all agree that an indefinite term with a severance is a perfectly legal way to do it.”
Hudson says she is also distrusting of the way City Council went about appointing Boyles as the city manager.
“The public has been questioning, they did it in private. The public had no input, he went through no rigorous process like we saw the last city manager process,” Hudson said. “It was long, it was a vigorous process, and so I just felt like he came in, like way too easy.”
Snook says City Council had no choice but to expedite the selection process. He says the acting city manager, John Blair, told them in late December that he would be gone by mid-January.
“We didn’t want to be doing it that way,” Snook said. “We were intending to be going through a longer full process, but we only had two weeks.”
Hudson says there is a double standard when it comes to race.
“If Chip (Boyles) was a black man going into the city manager’s position with this contract, every white person in the city would be in an uproar right now and he would not have that contract,” Hudson said. “I need that same energy, just because he’s white doesn’t make it OK.”
Snook says the process was entirely legal and necessary.
“Number one, there is no requirement of public input in the hiring decision,” he said “We needed to do something and we need to do it right away, and this was the way to do it. It was a legal way to do it. It’s not how we want to do it, but it’s how we had to do it.”
