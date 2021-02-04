Charlottesville City Council hears draft plans for Capital Improvement Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At a budget development workshop, the Charlottesville City Council spent its Wednesday afternoon discussing plans for future projects.
During the meeting, the council went over draft plans for the next five years of its Capital Improvement Program (CIP). It includes large increases in three major categories: education, affordable housing, and transportation.
“We feel like this plan is reflective of the priorities that we’ve heard from you and it does align your dollars with the areas that are important,” said Krisy Hammill, a senior budget and management analyst.
The proposal would increase education funding by $57 million, which includes $50 million for school reconfiguration. But that number is just an estimate - it could be more.
“We don’t know if it’s going to be $50 million dollars, it’s probably not,” said Mayor Nikuyah Walker.
She said there have been small meetings between members of the City Council and City School Board, but they have not been able to discuss all the details because they don’t know how much money will go toward specific projects, like reconfiguration.
“I think there’s just no way around that we’re just going to need to identify revenue increases, but also what we’re going to cut or readjust both in the CIP and in the general fund,” said Councilor Michael Payne.
A recommended revenue source: A 10 cent increase in real estate property taxes over the next five years. A potential cut: the West Main Streetscape.
“It’s probably the most important mile we have, of street, in the city, and it bothers me greatly that we haven’t been able to get our act together,” said Councilor Lloyd Snook. “But it’s also something we’ve spent about 7 years of council’s time on.”
Snook also said he didn’t want to make a decision about West Main Street at a work session, so the council will add it to the agenda for its February 16 meeting.
Councilors also said it’s crucial to make sure they have the staff to move forward with these large, and expensive, projects.
“It feels like we almost need to prioritize some of those departmental requests and investments in staff positions to just have that basic foundation to execute these things,” Payne said.
Council’s next work session on the CIP is scheduled for March 25.
