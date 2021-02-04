Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Rummage Store to hold winter sale Feb. 6

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Rummage Store is having a sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 6.
The store will be having a sale on all winter clothing and glassware, with additional sales to be announced throughout the day.
The CASPCA Rummage Store is trying to liquidate some inventory, and will shut down for about three weeks starting Sunday, Feb. 7.
“It’s twofold: we want to raise as much money as we can, and we also need help clearing out the store because next week will be packing up items to have to move to other parts of the store while the construction goes on. So it would be a huge help if the community stepped up and came out and shopped on Saturday,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Rummage Store also asks that you refrain from brining in donations while it is closed.
