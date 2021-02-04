BRHD trying to keep up with the COVID hotline call volume

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) says it’s trying to hire more full-time workers to answer calls coming into its coronavirus hotline.
“We now handle about 700 to 800 calls a day,” BRHD Assistant Public Information Officer Sally Goodquist said.
There was only one phone when the hotline opened up back in March 2020. Now, there are 21 phones operating from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. And though staff and volunteers are able to answer around 800 calls, the department says it tends to receive nearly 1,500 calls.
“We’re working as quickly as we can to get back to people, so we just urge people to wait patiently for us to answer the phones and we’ll get to you as soon as we can,” Goodquist said. “Early on people were just really concerned with what are the symptoms. Anything from, ‘I have a cough could that be COVID?’ to, ‘where can I get tested?’”
Goodquist says most people now want to know when, where, and how they can get a vaccine: “Lots of people in the community are very eager to get vaccinated, which is great. We’re dealing primarily with a lot of vaccination questions, which has really increased our call volume and caused us to need to bring on lots of volunteers to help answer those vaccination questions,” the PIO said said.
If you can’t get through to the COVID hotline you can try emailing your question to the Blue Ridge Health District. Goodquist says that inbox is also overwhelmed with messages, so it may take a while until you get a response. The COVID hotline is 434-972-6261. BRHD’s email is BRhealthdistrict@gmail.com.
