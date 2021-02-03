WAHS senior testifies to Virginia Senate sub-committee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Western Albemarle High School student had the opportunity to testify to members of the Virginia Senate.
Virginia Young Democrats Southside Regional Chair Hadrien Padilla spoke to a subcommittee about a bill that would grant middle and high school students one excused half day per school year to be involved with civic or political engagement.
Padilla says it will allow his demographic to make their voice heard better.
“We represent middle and high school students, which is 22% of the commonwealth’s population, and the problem is that Congress and the Virginia legislature meet during normal business hours which is when we’re in school,” the student said.
The bill has passed the House and is scheduled to be voted on by the Senate this week.
